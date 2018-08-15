Leeds Festival: Post Malone, Sum 41, Dua Lipa and all the big name artists not to miss

Leeds Festival is renowned for attracting some of the biggest names in the music industry and 2018 is set to be no exception.

From Post Malone and Kings of Leon, to Don Broco and Fall Out Boy, here's a guide to all of the big name artists you can't afford to miss.

Manchester indie rockers Courteeners will perform on the main stage on Friday

Courteeners

When: Main Stage, 7:20pm on Friday

Manchester’s popular indie rockers are back on the main stage performing as direct support for Friday’s headliners Kings Of Leon.

This year marks the 10-year-anniversary of their debut album St. Jude which might hint at a potential celebration that will be held at this year’s festival, maybe they’ll play the album in full?

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is the final headliner to close out the weekend

It’s plausible given that Green Day did it in celebration of Dookie turning 20-years-old when they headlined in 2013.

But if not it’ll still be an incredible set anyway, expect the classics like Not Nineteen Forever and the newer tracks from their 2016 album Mapping The Rendezvous.

Don Broco

When: BBC Radio 1 Stage, 7:25pm on Friday

As someone once said; “The posh boys of rock.”

Bedford’s finest return to Leeds Festival to perform material from their newest release Technology and if it’s going to be anything like their live shows then, well, it’s going to be wild.

Expect mosh pits, rowing in mosh pits (yes that’s a thing), push-ups in mosh pits (again that’s real) and possibly a few cowboys doing a dance routine (watch the music video for Everybody and you’ll understand).

If that sounds good plus you enjoy rock music that has elements of 80s pop, metal, funk and gelectronic then you need to watch their set.

Kings Of Leon

When: Main Stage, 9pm on Friday

It’s almost tempting to just write “It’s Kings of Leon” and move on but we need to write more than that.

A legendary alternative rock band from Nashville who will undoubtedly bring all of the singalong anthems with their classics like Use Somebody and Sex On Fire, as well as the newer tracks from their more recent album WALLS.

Do you fancy feeling a little nostalgic while one minute feeling emotional to the next wanting to shout at the top of your lungs? Then you can’t miss out on this headline set.

Post Malone

When: Main Stage at 3:35pm on Saturday

The artist who everyone is talking about. Post Malone first debuted in 2016 with Stoney and last year blew up in a big way in build up to his follow up album Beerbongs & Bentleys.

Described as “melting pot” as he incorporates elements of different genres such as rap, trap, grunge, country and R&B, or, as he puts it, genre-less. But whatever you want to label it, there’s no doubt that his music divides opinion but keeps people interested.

That’s what makes his upcoming performance one of the main ones to watch at the weekend.

Fall Out Boy

When: Main Stage, 9:15pm on Saturday

Pop-punk legends who may cause controversy for being ‘more pop than punk’ but there’s one thing no one can deny; they can put on an incredible show.

Returning to the headline at Leeds Festival this year after previously co-headlining with Biffy Clyro in 2016 the Chicago four-piece will bring along with them their recent outing in MANIA, (although some people might run the other way).

But regardless if you love or hate it no one will be able to resist their earlier material and there’s no doubt that tracks like Sugar We’re Goin Down or Thnks Fr Th Mmrs will bring everyone back to when they were in high school and will be reminded of their infamous 2007 emo phase.

Mike Shinoda

When: Main Stage, 2:30pm on Sunday

A legendary name in rock music community.

Mike Shinoda, the founding member of Linkin Park, released his debut album Post Traumatic in 2018 with a lot of the material used to process the sad passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

The material of this album goes from covering the grieving process of losing a friend to being more upbeat about other topics, as Shinoda puts it; “ I’m basically trying to sum up in the most truthful way the things that are happening in my head as I go.”

There’s no question about his performance being emotional in some parts.

Sum 41

When: Main Stage, 3:40pm on Sunday

Another classic band for all the pop-punk fans out there.

Regardless of what you listen to there’s no doubt that you would’ve heard Fat Lip and In Too Deep growing up - if not, you must have had a deprived childhood.

And their newer albums are also full of soon-to-be classic songs that you can picture teenagers shouting and fist pumping to in the basement of a house party. Sounds good? Go and watch them.

They recently had a USA tour celebrating the 15-year anniversary of their second album Does This Look Infected? So there’s a possibility of them bringing it here.

Dua Lipa

When: Main Stage, 4:45pm on Sunday

Perhaps a little unusual for a Leeds Festival line-up but at the same we’ve seen a few pop/alt-pop acts appear at the festival over the years.

Last year Dua Lipa blew up massively after the release of New Rules with a music video that now has over a billion views on YouTube and there is no sign of her slowing down as she continues to release singles that bring back that classic girl power vibe.

Even Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco is a fan and covered her in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Panic! At The Disco

When: Main Stage, 7:35pm on Sunday

One of Sunday’s co-headliners; a legendary band, or technically solo project given that all but one member has left, in the pop-punk/emo music world.

A band that is not afraid to experiment with different genres and switching things up with each album release.

Going from emo rock to psychedelic to baroque pop to alternative to jazz to pop, they do want they want when they want and do it excellently.

Frontman Brendon Urie has a vocal range equal to match icons such as Freddie Mercury, which he proves with the now staple cover of Bohemian Rhapsody that he will no doubt have everyone going.

Kendrick Lamar

When: Main Stage, 9:30pm on Sunday

The final headliner to close out the entire weekend. Kendrick Lamar aka ‘the greatest rapper alive’ (he said it not us) grew up with a range of musical influences which he incorporates into his music which now ranges from 90s gangsta rap to funk and jazz to spoken word poetry.

Whether you enjoy rap or not, Lamar is an incredibly exciting artist who shows passion when he performs which is why he is perfect to close out the entire weekend.

An incredible weekend closed out by an incredible performer? Seems appropriate.