Leading ensemble at International Chamber Season

Elias String Quartet

The Venue, Leeds College of Music

Described as one of the leading ensembles of their generation, the Elias Quartet will perform on Tuesday, February 19, 7.30pm, as part of Schubert and Friends: Leeds International Chamber Season. The quartet formed at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester in 1988 and was chosen to take part in BBC Radio 3’s New Generation Artists’ scheme. It has performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall, the Wigmore Hall in London and the Washington Library of Congress.

Tel: 0113 376 0318.