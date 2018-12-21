Inspirational concert with Philharmonic Choir

Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir

Wakefield Cathedral on Saturday, December 15

A packed Wakefield Cathedral rang to the rafters with lovely music with the Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir’s annual Christmas concert, writes Gail Bowen. Along with the utterly charming Silcoates School Junior Choir, the fabulous Brass Quintet (Niall McEwan; Suzanne Crowther; Paul Kampen; Nick Walker and Nick Dolling) and the virtuoso (Santa) ‘Claus of the Keys’ Tom Moore (Organ), the choir treated the audience to a wonderful evening of Christmas music. The whole performance was inspired by the creative genius of Andrew Padmore, who in addition to conducting an evening of wonderful music, ‘doubled up’ as Master of Ceremonies, Continuity Announcer and ‘Stand Up’ comedian. The programme included a mixture of old favourites and exciting new arrangements; tender lullabies and rousing carols; musical medleys and humorous songs. The Brass Quintet played a range of pieces including John Iveson’s A Carol Fantasy; Mary’s Boy Child, arranged by Jan van Kraedonck and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, arranged by Andrew Padmore. Talented musicians each and every one of them – together they showed us that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Brass at its very best. Silcoates Junior School Choir showed their tremendous versatility in six varied pieces, most of the arrangements being by their talented Director, Sharon Stacey, and brought the house down with their version of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Singing with excitement, energy, sensitivity and poignancy – YPC conveyed all the varied emotions of the season, showing why, for many, Christmas starts with their Annual Christmas Concert in the lovely Wakefield Cathedral. A great evening – the Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir cuts a real dash!