Idles Crashing into Leeds for in-store show and conventional gig

Bristol punk band IDLES are set to promote their latest album with a run of intimate in-store dates, including one in Leeds.

For a taster of what’s coming on the record, check the band out at Crash Records on Thursday September 6 when they will be at Crash Records, in Leeds from 1pm.

IDLES will also be heading out on a more traditional tour later in the year and will be playing at Leeds University’s Stylus venue on Wednesday, October 24.

Their much anticipated ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ album is out on Friday, August 31 on Partisan Records and includes new single ‘Samaritans’.

A live favourite for some time, it is one of their most confrontational songs to date.

Listen/watch here and feel free to share: https://idles.lnk.to/samaritans/youtube

‘Samaritans’ is the third song to be released from IDLES’s upcoming album, which has been produced by Space and mixed by Adam Greenspan and Nick Launay (Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kate Bush),

The album takes aim at everything from nationalism and immigration to class inequality - all while maintaining a visceral, infectious positivity.

Singer Joe Talbot summarises: “This album is an attempt to be vulnerable to our audience and to encourage vulnerability.

“We have stripped back the songs and lyrics to our bare flesh to allow each other to breathe, to celebrate our differences, and act as an ode to communities and the individuals that forge them. Because without our community, we’d be nothing.”