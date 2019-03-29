Go back to the 70s with disco spectacular in Castleford

Castleford will turn into a Boogie Wonderland next month when a night of the greatest disco tracks comes to town.

The show features a live eight piece band and comes with glowing endorcements from the likes of Robert ‘Kool’ Bell from Kool and the Gang, Graham Gouldman from 10CC and Mike Peters of The Alarm.

Touted as the ultimate celebration of the biggest disco floor fillers ever, Boogie Wonderland is the UK’s number one disco tribute show and is guaranteed to have you dancing All Night Long - just like Lionel Richie.

The live band of West End musicians present timeless disco hits with slick choreography and stunning vocals on tracks from Earth, Wind & Fire, KC and the Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Bee Gees, ABBA, Chic and many more.

It’s the perfect party night out and it’s coming to Castleford Phoenix Theatre on Friday, April 26.

For ticket details call 01977 664566 or go to www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk