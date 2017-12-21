Frontman Ralph back in Leeds as To Kill A King kick-off 2018 with gig

Folk-inspired five piece To Kill A King are bringing their new album, ‘The Spiritual Dark Age’, to Leeds with a gig arranged for early in the New Year.

The acclaimed London-based band, who have been compared to the likes of The National and Frightened Rabbit, will be in the city when appearing at the Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, January 16.

It will be a return home of sorts for frontman Ralph Pelleymounter, who went to Leeds University.

Ahead of the release of their latest album To Kill A King have released new single, ‘My God And Your God’. Available to stream and download now, it’s “the story of two Gods that can’t love each other and can’t leave each other alone,” according to Pelleymounter.

‘My God And Your God’ is taken from new album ‘The Spiritual Dark Age’, which is released on January 12, 2018 on These Are My Bones via AWAL and Republic Of Music.

Produced by Gethin Pearson and the band’s keyboard player Ben Jackson, the album contains previous singles ‘The Good Old Days’, ‘The Spiritual Dark Age’, plus recently revealed new track ‘The Unspeakable Crimes Of Peter Popoff’

It is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2015’s critically acclaimed ‘To Kill A King’

“The Spiritual Dark Age is the last three years of my life painstakingly distilled into 40 minutes of music,” says Pelleymounter of the album.

“It has ballads for my single friends watching everyone else gradually pair off and deities and fables getting drunk in bars. It has moments of anger and disgust at characters like Peter Popoff and their parasitic feeding of the most vulnerable people.

“But hopefully, in amongst the chaos and darker tales, it has an underlying message that compassion being such a beautiful and complex thing may just save the day.”

After releasing two albums, 2013’s ‘Cannibals With Cutlery’ and 2015’s self-titled follow-up, and touring incessantly since 2010, To Kill a King took a well deserved break in 2016, Ralph using the time to write with Rag ’n’ Bone Man and Zibra, while keyboardist Ben Jackson produced albums for Childcare and Little White Things.