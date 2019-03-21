Castleford's Queen tribute act Bulsara And His Queenies set to play Yorkshire dates

Castleford’s Bulsara And His Queenies - the only Queen tribute band to have twice headlined The Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party - start a series of dates in Yorkshire this week.

Starting at Church, in Leeds, tomorrow night, the seven-piece band headed by Gareth Taylor, will bring the musical magic and brilliance of Freddie Mercury and Queen to Fibbers in York on April 26; Square Chapel, Halifax on June 15 and The Engine Shed, Wetherby on June 21.

A tribute band with a difference, Bulsara and His Queenies perform music from Queen’s studio sets rather than their live performances, producing a show which could only be played by musicians with a stand out talent in their own right.

Frontman and lead vocalist Gareth has been a diehard Queen fan since the age of 10 and wanted to pay tribute to the band’s unique sound.

He said: “Rather than trying to look like Queen, we wanted people to be able to hear Queen when we played – that’s what gets the hairs on the back of the neck rising. Sometimes it takes a new audience a couple of songs to get used to our approach, but the reaction we get is absolutely brilliant.

"Queen were master craftsmen and we are all musicians who love the craft of the music, so to be able to perform these amazing songs is an honour.”

With a band made up of young talented musicians, all of who studied music at Huddersfield University, the passion and attention to detail Bulsara And His Queenies bring to their performance came to the attention of Queen’s own production team.

After winning the karaoke competition at Freddie Mercury’s official birthday party in 2016, Bulsara And His Queenies were invited to headline the 2018 party and were so popular they have been invited back this September, something no band has been asked to do before.

“When we were asked to perform at last year’s party, we had to change our plans for the year. We just rehearsed non- stop for six months and at the party we played the whole Sheer Heart Attack album as a two hour set in front of die hard Queen fans.

"It was incredible and to be asked back is the best endorsement for our hard work we could ever have.”

Furthering endorsing their musical credentials, the band was also one of three acts invited by the Mercury Phoenix Trust to become a Champion of the Underground, performing a Queen track for a short video produced by YouTube which was uploaded onto the site the day Bohemian Rhapsody was released in cinemas.

See their video for Bohemian Rhapsody here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLNO5cWptOw

After the whirlwind of last year, the band decided it was time to play some dates in their home county and Gareth said they were really looking forward to taking their new show to four great Yorkshire venues.

Bulsara and His Queenies are experiencing a meteoric rise to the top, taking bookings from across the globe and playing shows for high profile clients such as Twentieth Century Fox, The Mercury Phoenix Trust, The Make A Wish Foundation, as well as performing at several exclusive parties.

To book tickets for Bulsara and His Queenies go to https://www.seetickets.com/tour/bulsara-and-his-queenies

