Bob Drury is a diamond guy

Bob Drury’s ‘Viva Neil Diamond’ 2019 Tour

Phoenix Theatre, Castleford on Saturday, January 19 at 7.30pm

Following sell-out shows in Las Vegas, Bob Drury, one of the UK’s top Neil Diamond tribute artistes, is touring the country throughout 2019 with his highly acclaimed one-man show ‘Viva Neil Diamond’.

A highly accomplished guitarist as well as a singer, Bob has been travelling with his Neil Diamond show for the last 10 years delighting audiences with his incredible sound-alike vocals.

“From the outset I knew that it would be attention to detail that would make these shows stand out. For me this didn’t mean black wigs or hair dye but a real focus on those iconic songs so I could get as close as possible to Neil’s amazing sound.” The show celebrates the past 50 years of Neil Diamond hits and is simply bursting with gems including Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love on the Rocks, America, Hello Again, Play Me, Beautiful Noise, Song Sung Blue, I’m A Believer, Red Red Wine, and many more.” Bob adds. “My new show ‘Viva Neil Diamond’ will include 30 of Neil Diamond’s most popular songs and even then I’ve had to leave some out.. it’s an incredible song catalogue”

As well as his UK tours, Bob Drury has performed at venues throughout the world. In January 2015 he performed for the American Neil Diamond Fan Club in Nashville, USA and following the success of that performance has been featured in a new US movie called ‘Diamond Mountain’. The film looks at the lives and performances of the world’s top tribute artists. “The producer and film crew came over to the UK to film some of my shows and do some interviews about my life on the road but the first time I got to see the film was at the red carpet premiere in Las Vegas. An unforgettable experience!.”

Tickets call 01977 664 566 or go to www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk