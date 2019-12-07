Hotly tipped Thumper aim to prove they are ones to watch in 2020

Irish sextet Thumper are set to hit the road early next year and will be bringing their raucous live show to Leeds.

Having built themselves a reputation for frenzied live shows, the rock-pop outfit have been championed by Louise McSharry, Ed Smith, Kate Brennan Harding, and Dan Hegarty in Ireland and with mainstream support across UK radio from Steve Lamaq at BBC Radio 6, Dan P Carter’s Rock Show on BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing Across the Line, Kerrang! Radio and Amazing Radio, it is no wonder Thumper are topping the “Ones To Watch” lists and selling out shows constantly.

They have confirmed their 2020 UK tour, going from Glasgow to Brighton throughout February and March, and they include a stop-off in Leeds at the Oporto venue on Wednesday, February 26. The band will also be in Sheffield at Network 2 two nights later.

Thumper have blown up airwaves across the UK and Ireland with their infectious pop grunge single, ‘(You’re Bring Me) Down’ and 2019 has been a big year for the band, with prime slots across massive festivals all summer long, including Barcelona’s Primavera, Body & Soul, Kaleidoscope, and Electrictric Picnic followed by a sold out UK tour.

Next year promises to be even bigger for this breakthrough act.