Highlights of the final day of the 2019 Leeds Festival: Picture special

A highly successful 2019 Leeds Festival closed last night with Post Malone doing the entertaining on the main stage.

The 21st Leeds Festival proved a big hit with huge crowds on all three days of the bank holiday weekend - and it stayed sunny too on all three days. Here's a selection of Ian Harber's pictures that highlight a thrilling third and final day that saw Post Malone joined by co-headliners Twenty One Pilots, Blossoms and Billie Eilish on an eclectic main stage line-up that was backed up by top music and entertainment across nine stages.

1. Final day headliner Post Malone on the main stage at the 2019 Leeds Festival when he had the honour of closing the three day extravaganza. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Spectacular Pilots Tyler Joseph, frontman with Twenty One Pilots who staged a spectacular show on the main stage at the 2019 Leeds Festival and provided one of the biggest highlights of the whole weekend, not least with their surprise collaboration with Post Malone for a rendition of Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger'. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Drumming up support Josh Dunn, drummer with Twenty One Pilots who went out into the crowd to play at one point of his band's brilliant show. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Big finish The scene at the end of the Twenty One Pilots show on the main stage. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more