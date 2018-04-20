Brews with benefits: the health-boosting perks of a good cuppa

Widely known as a tea-drinking nation, here in Britain we're extremely partial to a good cuppa.

But with the likes of black tea, green tea and other blends having a natural caffeine content, the beverage has often come under scrutiny as being bad for your health.

Matcha tea provides a slow release of energy, helping you to avoid the caffeine jitters and allowing you to power on for longer periods without hitting a slump

So if you're looking for a healthier alternatives, there are plenty of blends to quench your thirst and with a wealth of energy and mood boosting benefits, these healthy options make the most satisfying of brews.

Here are six flavours to try this National Tea Day, recommended by contemporary tea specialists T2.

Lemon balm

Lemon balm is a green plant related to mint and gives a gorgeous lemony scent when the leaves are rubbed or crushed.

Along with its glorious aroma and delicate sweet flavour, it has wonderful relaxing properties that help to promote sleep making it the perfect night-time brew.

Matcha

Ideal if you want to feel energised, the comination of caffeine and amino acid L-theanine in matcha buddy up to provide a slower release of energy.

This means you won't suffer the caffeine jitters and you can power on for longer periods without hitting a slump.

Matcha also contains high levels of catechin, a superhero antioxidant that battles free radicals which damage cell membranes and other structures, so it's a great superfood to add into your daily diet.

Try a spoonful in your smoothie, sprinkled over porridge, or mixed up into a frothy latte.

Make your own Iced Matcha Latte

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons T2 Matcha

200 ml/7 fl oz 80°C/176°F water

Honey, to taste

500 ml/17 fl oz cold milk of choice

Method:

Add T2 Matcha and water to your matcha bowl and whisk in an M shape, gently breaking up any lumps, until the mixture starts to froth.

Add honey to taste and stir until dissolved.

Fill two glasses with ice, divide the matcha mixture between the glasses, and top with cold milk.

Stir well and serve.

Yerba Mate

The South America wonder plant has as much caffeine as coffee, but with a few added properties that make for a slower release of energy.

This herbal tea is rich in antioxidants and nutrients and is said to boost energy, help clear a cloudy mind and improve focus.

Cacao

Cacao contains bliss boosting properties that spark happy, feel-good vibes and it contains plenty of antioxidants.

Its earthy sweetness makes you feel like you’re sipping on a delicious treat - ideal for those with a sweet tooth.

Tumeric

Tumeric is a root with a deep, orange colour which is often used in cooking and it boasts a great range of health promoting benefits thanks to curcumin, the yellow pigment which it contains.

This pigment gives turmeric its strong anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, and is said to help with digestion, so it's the go to brew for when you’re feeling bloated.

While it tastes great in tea, you don't just have to sip this super power - it can also be used in baking too.

Make your own Tumeric Tummy Tonic

Ingredients:

6 teaspoons Tummy Tea

1 small knob fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

300 ml/10 fl oz boiling water

Juice of 1 large lemon

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon raw honey

Pinch of black pepper

Method:

Add tea and fresh ginger to infuser of a small teapot and add boiling water.

Infuse for 7 minutes, then remove infuser.

Add lemon juice, turmeric, honey and black pepper and stir well.

Serve in small cups and sip slowly.

Peppermint

Peppermint tea is made from the peppermint leaf and has a refreshing menthol flavour.

It is said to aid with digestion and as such is often used as a tummy soother.