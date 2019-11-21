Be Prepared for a fantastic time at the Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic' show

You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Disney - the magic exists no matter how old you are.

And that's especially true for the Disney on Ice celebrates 100 years of Magic show.

I went to see the show at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield with my seven-year-old daughter - and we both absolutely loved it.

The young ones in the group will love seeing their favourite characters and singing along to all the well-known songs while older audience members will be able to appreciate the pure skill and techniques of the skaters. They really were amazing - even though you know you're going to see an ice skating show, you really can't imagine how good the cast members are until you see it.

My little girl was entranced particularly with the Frozen section of the show: snow fell all around the stage, and the special effects flashed and cracked as Elsa fought, and later embraced, her ice powers. We also enjoyed seeing the classic Disney princesses - including Snow White, Ariel and Belle - take to the stage.

The costumes were all absolutely fabulous. The designers must have had their work cut out to make the Finding Dory suits and Forky from Toy Story 4 look realistic and true to the films but they managed it superbly. Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, as well as Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, took me back to my own childhood and I loved reliving parts of Lion King, which I saw when it first came out.

The 'Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic' show - with more than 50 family favourites - really does have something for everyone. I guarantee the whole family will love it!

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will also be skating into Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Exeter, Aberdeen, Sheffield, Nottingham, and London until January 5, 2020. For the complete list of tour dates, visit www.disneyonice.co.uk