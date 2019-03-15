Asparagus tortilla

A twist on a classic Spanish dish, a real favourite in my household and is a really speedy dish ideal for a quick family dinner.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

You’ll need

1 bundle British asparagus

1 courgette thinly sliced

15g unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic crushed

200g Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and diced

1 red onion sliced

6 medium eggs, beaten

salt and pepper

What to do

lPreheat the oven to 200°c, and bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Fill another dish with iced water, large enough to fir the asparagus.

lDrop the asparagus into the boiling water, bring back to the boil then cook for 2-3 minutes. lRemove the asparagus from the boiling water with a slotted spoon, then plunge into the iced water to preserve the bright colour of the asparagus.

lMeanwhile, in a non-stick pan fry the sliced courgettes in the butter then add the garlic and cook over a medium heat for around 6-7 minutes until almost sticky.

lUsing the same boiling water used to cook the asparagus, parboil the potatoes and cut into cubes, then add the potatoes and the onion to the pan and cook until softened.

lPlace the asparagus into the pan, season the beaten eggs with salt and pepper and then add to the pan. When the eggs have just set around the edges, transfer to the preheated oven for around 6-8 minutes or until the tortilla is set.

lWhen cooked turn out onto a plate.

lCut the tortilla into slices then serve with some dressed salad leaves. Recipe courtesy of www.british-asparagus.co.uk