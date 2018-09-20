What to stream and download this week

The best from the black boxes under the telly from Saturday September 22.

BBC iPlayer: Trust

After the suicide of his eldest son, J Paul Getty Senior looks to the rest of his family for an heir to his oil business. With his other sons neither fit nor willing to fill his place, will the unexpected arrival of his plucky grandson John Paul Getty III mean that J Paul Getty finally gets the legacy he deserves?

BBC Three: Stacey Dooley Investigates - Shot by my Neighbour

Every year dozens of people in Northern Ireland are shot in the legs or assaulted by vigilante armed groups from their own neighbourhoods. These attacks are known as ‘kneecappings’ . Stacey Dooley meets people who have been shot as well as people within affected communities .

Sky Box Sets: The Good Doctor

Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He finds his niche using his medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Prime Video: The Purge

TV series based the film series. During a 12-hour period when all crime -- including murder -- is legal, a group of seemingly unrelated characters cross paths in a city in an altered America. While the clock winds down, some will fight, some will hide. New episodes every Wednesday.

Netflix: Maniac

Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. The three-day drug trial does not go as planned....

Sky Cinema: All the Money in the World (2017, Sky 15)

Last-minute replacement Christopher Plummer pulls off a stunning, Oscar®-nominated performance in Ridley Scott’s tense crime drama. Kidnapped by the Italian mob and with a huge ransom on his head, things might seem bleak for 16-year-old John Paul Getty III.

Luckily for him, $17 million is small change to his grandfather, oil tycoon J Paul Getty (Plummer). However, unluckily for the terrified teen and his distraught mother Gail (Michelle Williams), Gramps refuses to play ball. Instead it’s down to Gail and former CIA man turned Getty advisor Fletcher Chase (Mark Wahlberg) to find some cash, track down the kidnappers and get the boy back in one piece.

