TV Highlight AND TRAILER: Jamestown returns to Sky One

Jamestown, Friday, 9pm, Sky One & NOW TV

Murder, kidnap, treachery… it all happens in series two of the hit Sky Original Production.

Bigger, better, and bolder than ever, the corset drama - direct from the makers of Downton Abbey - returns to 17th century Virginia to chart the early days of the first British settlers as they establish their place in the New World.

But while the tobacco plantations are starting to provide the wealth they promised and trade booms, the status quo is soon to be disrupted by births, deaths and broken marriages.

For one, former farm girl Alice, played by Sophie Rundle - who suffered a horrific rape ordeal at the hands of Henry (Max Beesley) in the first run, and has since married his brother Silas (Stuart Martin) - has given birth.

“That’s the reason the [women] were all brought over here, to make future bloodlines,” says Sophie.

“She’s the first to achieve that, so she symbolises the future of Jamestown and that’s a very isolating position to be put in,” she empathises. “And on a human level, I imagine it must be a terrifying thing to have no one to ask, ‘Am I doing this right? Can you help me with this?’”

“Everyone wants a piece of the baby, considers it their property, and wants ownership of it,” she adds. “She’s exhausted, like most new mums, but she’s really on her own.”