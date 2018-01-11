TV Highlight AND TRAILER:Britannia coming to Sky Atlantic soon

Britannia, Thursday, January 18, 9pm, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV

From Jez Butterworth, the visionary writer of blockbusters Spectre and Edge of Tomorrow, Britannia is one of the most ambitious and epic Sky Original Productions to date.

In 55BC, Julius Caesar attempted to invade Britannia, seeking to exploit the island’s legendary tin deposits. What he found made him turn his armies around and return straight home. Nine decades later, the Romans, led by General Aulus Plautius, return to Britannia’s shores to finish what Caesar started. He finds an island embedded in conflict, inhabited by warrior clans in a constant state of civil war, with sinister, mystical figures presiding over them.

What follows is a journey into a nation’s dark, unruly past. Starring David Morrissey, Kelly Reilly, Zoë Wanamaker and Mackenzie Crook, prepare for a trip that will take you all the way to the underworld and back.

All episodes of Britannia will be available at once on Thursday on demand exclusively with Sky Atlantic and TV streaming service NOW TV.

Kelly Reilly told us: “One of the things I’m taken with is that it feels very exciting, it feels very alive, and it feels very relevant, weirdly, to the time in which we live. There’s not really anything safe about this place, these people. We don’t know what’s going to happen, anything can happen.

“There’s a real modern-feeling attitude.”