Lots of fun with Peppa Pig

Entertainment One’s (eOne) preschool series Peppa Pig celebrates its 15th anniversary in the UK and to mark the occasion there are a host of oink-tastic events for fans. This includes a brand new cinema release, Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun, and the annual Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children to raise funds that will help children around the world. Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun is perfectly timed to entertain the little ones ahead of the Easter holidays. The hour-long theatrical release offers 10 brand new and never-before-broadcast episodes featuring a two-part festival special, complete with new characters and locations. The release continues eOne’s successful My First Cinema Experience format which offers young children a gentle introduction to the cinema. Little piggies can look forward to one whole hour of snorts and giggles with songs to sing along to and dances and movements to join in with; making it the perfect cinema outing for pre-schoolers and all the family to enjoy. Continuing the anniversary celebrations, this Spring will also see the return of the award-winning fundraising event for little ones– Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children. Last year families and nurseries that took part in the event helped to raise an incredible £225,000 for Save the Children’s vital work and since its launch in 2017 almost half a million pounds. Children (and adults too!) can pull on their wellies and set off to jump in muddy puddles – real or imaginary. Funds raised help make sure that children in the world’s toughest places get food and medicine if they’re hungry or sick, are protected from danger and get the chance to learn. Sign up your nursery or family now at www.MuddyPuddleWalk.org to receive your free Fundraising Pack.