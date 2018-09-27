Jenna Coleman stars in The Cry - our top TV highlight this week PLUS TRAILER

Plus all the shows worth watching this week from the schedules, from Saturday, September 29.

The Cry, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

A new psychological thriller for Sunday nights.

Joanna (Jenna Coleman) and Alistair (Ewen Leslie) are a young couple forced to face unthinkable circumstances under the white light of public scrutiny, changing their lives and their relationship forever.

Joanna and Alistair travel from Scotland to Australia with their baby son Noah. They’re going to Melbourne to see Alistair’s mother Elizabeth and to fight for custody of Alistair’s 14 year-old daughter Chloe, from his previous marriage to Alexandra.

Joanna is struggling with life as a new mum and the flight to Melbourne is a huge additional strain on her. Noah cries the whole way, to the very apparent dismay of their fellow travellers.

Exhausted and emotional from the journey the couple finally arrive in Australia, where unforeseen events change their lives forever.

Join Sally Phillips with Paul Whitehouse in My Favouritre Sletch.

Jenna Coleman told us: “I play a character called Joanna, who, as we meet her, is a new mum and has a baby of about three months. We find her struggling with the change. Struggling, I suppose, with new motherhood. She feels exhausted. She feels like she’s lost her identity and she’s struggling to connect with Noah. That’s where we begin. Then they get on a plane to Australia and Joanna goes through some extreme changes in her life. We explore her psychological breakdown through these unique set of circumstances, which gets teased throughout the series.

“The psychological thriller aspect of how much you give to the audience has been really challenging – probably more than any other role before. You are constantly living within a double-bluff. You’re playing the truth of the scene, but also thinking about how much you want to give to the audience.”

My Favourite Sketch, Friday, Gold, 10pm

In My Favourite Sketch, star of film, TV and radio, and self-confessed comedy nerd, Sally Phillips joins the nation’s most beloved comedians on a journey through their favourite sketches.

In each episode, Sally is joined by a very special guest as they guide us through the perfect playlist of the sketches that have inspired and shaped their career.

Interspersed with fascinating anecdotes, insights, and behind the scenes information about their chosen sketches, the journey is a very special one. The sketches, chosen from TV of the past fifty years, are an eclectic mixture of well-known classics, forgotten gems, and ones that most people may not have seen before, but will be adding to their own list of new favourites. Not content with just discussingthe sketches, to close each episode Sally and her guest show-off one of the guest’s mostloved pieces, which they have re-enacted for the viewers’ delectation. In this fantastic new, UKTV Original series, Sally is joined by Paul Whitehouse, Jessica Hynes, Jason Manford, Johnny Vegas, Bob Mortimer, and Sue Perkins.

In the first episode Sally is joined by writer, actor and sketch show royalty, Paul Whitehouse. Paul chooses the comedy sketches that took him from the Valleys in Wales, to the big screen, via The Fast Show. His personal selection is a joyous mix of Python, Alan Partridge, Victoria Wood and his old pal Harry Enfield. Paul reveals the inspiration behind “suits you sir”. All this is topped off at the end with a re-enactment of his favourite sketch.

Drowning In Plastic, BBC One, Monday, 8.30pm

Our blue planet is facing one its biggest threats in human history.

Trillions of pieces of plastic are choking the very lifeblood of our earth, and every marine animal - from the smallest plankton to the largest of mammals - is being affected. But can we turn back this growing plastic tide before it is too late?

In this 90-minute special, wildlife biologist Liz Bonnin visits scientists working at the cutting edge of plastics research. She will work with some of the world’s leading marine biologists and campaigners to discover the true dangers of plastic in our oceans and what it means for the future of all life on our planet, including for us. With the world only now waking up to this emerging crisis, this film will look at whether scientists have found any solutions. Liz meets the 24 year-old inventor of a monumental 600-metre construction that will travel across the ocean’s ‘garbage patches’, collecting millions of pieces of plastic pollution.

This Morning - 30 Unforgettable Years, ITV, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Narrated by Joanna Lumley and featuring Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, Fern Britton, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Robbie Williams, Bradley Walsh, Keith Lemon, Gino d’Acampo and a host of other stars. 90 minute special.

Travel Man: 48 Hours In Milan, Channel 4, Monday, 8.30pm

Richard Ayoade is joined by the actor and comedian Morgana Robinson for a sweltering two days in Milan. Together they criss-cross the city, taking in paintings, pasta, the bowling game of bocce, and a drink in the smallest bar in the world: Backdoor 43, which can hold a maximum of four customers.

Elementary, Sky Witness & NOW TV, Monday, 9pm

Holmes and Watson’s deadly conflict with Sherlock’s former friend Michael intensifies when their latest victim looks to be the serial killer’s latest prey, in the first part of a two-episode season finale. Starring Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu as the crime-solving duo.

Get Shorty, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

Chris O’Dowd returns as the mobster looking to make a killing in Hollywood, as the second season of the dark comedy-drama gets rolling. After the events of season one, Miles Daly is in a dark place, and is working on a new project while anxiously awaiting the first cut of his film.

S.W.A.T. Sky One & NOW TV, Sunday, 9pm

Hondo or her career? Jessica faces a tough decision when the police commission president catches her and Hondo together. Meanwhile, it’s not a good day for Street either, who makes a mistake that lands SWAT at the centre of a citywide row about immigration.



