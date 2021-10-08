See Wakefield musician Dean England's new video - filmed in Westgate bar

Dean England's new single is released today

It’s a fun song, all about having a drink and a good time with friends.

Dean said: “It’s what I felt everyone needed after the 18 months we’ve just had.”

Dean, aged 34, from Outwood has been writing and performing his own material from an early age and he is an accomplished guitarist.

He formed rock band Inamba with brother Jimi and a couple of friends when he was still at school, the outfit securing a record deal a few years later and touring throughout the UK - headlining Clarence Park festival one year.

Dean describes his style as rock and pop with a bluesy tone to it.

He said: “I write everything myself and all my songs are different it depends on how I feel at the time.”

Apart from securing the services of fellow Inamba musician Ben Race on drums, Dean did everything else on the single, playing bass and guitar and laying down five vocal harmonies.

The video for Whisky and Wine, which is also launched on Friday, was shot at Wakefield bar Brick & Liquor on Westgate - put together from one of Dean’s live shows.

He said: “There are loads of local people who are in it.”

Since the release of the EP Dean’s musical career has taken off and he is busier than ever and he paid tribute to the support given by his partner Samantha, mother to his three young sons.

He hopes to release a new single every three months culminating in an album.

If you want to see Dean in action he will be at the Supper Club in Wakefield tonight (Friday October 8) from 8pm - entry is free.

He will be performing his new single as well as a number of other blues and rock songs.

Whiskey and Wine will be available on all major platforms including Spotify and the video on YouTube.