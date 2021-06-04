Invitation to join QI Elves for online answer session

Funny You Should Ask

Bookshop.org site, empowering book buyers to financially support independent stores when shopping online, is hosting an online event with the QI Elves to celebrate paperback publication of their new book Funny You Should Ask: Your Questions Answered by the QI Elves.

Every Wednesday QI Elves appear on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’s Why Workshop where they answer the ponderings and wonderings of Radio 2’s most inquisitive listeners.

Funny You Should Ask features the QI Elves’ answers to questions on topics ranging from goosebumps to grapefruit, pizza to pirates and everything in-between.

Attendees will be able to test the QI Elves as they answer burning questions from the audience in the show.

If you’ve ever wondered why dads make such bad jokes, or why there is an Essex, a Wessex, Sussex but no Nossex, this is the event for you. Join Andrew Hunter Murray, Anne Miller and James Rawson for an evening that will be unashamedly brainy, intriguing and funny.

Access to the event is free when you buy, or have already bought, a copy of Funny You Should Ask from a participating independent bookshop or via Bookshop.org site. The link to the online event will be emailed on the day itself, Monday June 7.

Funny You Should Ask is essential reading for the incurably curious.

These are some of the questions it features ...

How much water would you need to put out the Sun?

If spiders can walk on the ceiling, why can’t they get out of the bath?

Why do dads make such bad jokes?

Why does red mean ‘stop’ and green mean ‘go’?

Can I dig a tunnel to the other side of the Earth?

How do plant seeds know which way is up?

Can you fill up a black hole?

The Elves are the team of writers, researchers and comedians behind QI’s shows, books and podcasts.

Flagship show QI (Quite Interesting) is a BBC comedy panel quiz with impossible questions offering points for being interesting. Each series, looking at a different letter of the alphabet, is hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies.

Bookshop is an online bookselling platform and affiliate network with a mission to financially support independent bookstores and literary culture.

Independent bookshops receive 30 per cent of the cover price from each sale they generate on the platform. Books are offered to consumers at a small discount, and in stock books are delivered within two to three days.

You can also follow QI’s fact-filled Twitter account @qikipedia and listen to their weekly podcast at nosuchthingasafish.com site.