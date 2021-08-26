Full line-up and on stage times revealed for Leeds Festival

Headline act: Stormzy. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

After last year's cancellation the sense of excitement has been building for months, once the summer spectacular was given the go-ahead and it will all start around midday tomorrow

What will follow will be three days of big name entertainment with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone and Biffy Clyro likely to provide the highlights for a crowd highly likely to be mad for a party after all that has been denies to everyone since the start of the Covid pandemic.

There are a few changes this year, most notably the addition of a second main stage, which allows for even more top names to make their way to Bramham Park.

First day headliner: Liam Gallagher.

Interestingly if everything runs smoothly there will be no time clashes between the headliners of the two biggest stages, allowing eager fans to catch both top of the bill acts on each of the three days.

Times for all the performances have now been revealed and can be seen below.

The opening day sees Oasis legend Liam Gallagher given his first solo artist headline slot at the festival when he appears on the Main Stage East. With Gerry Cinnamon, Wolf Alice and Tom Grennan also taking to the same stage it's a brilliant line-up sure to please.

Main Stage West headliners Biffy Clyro are a late addition to the line-up after Queens of the Stone Age could not make it over from the US and are another crowd pleasing act who have gone down a storm at previous Leeds Fests.

Post Malone on stage on a previous headline show at the Leeds Festival.

Saturday is a big day for British rap star Stormzy as he plays his first Leeds Festival main stage headline slot and a massive crowd can be anticipated for one of the biggest names in UK music right now.

Catfish and The Bottlemen are leading the line-up on the Main Stage West while an eclectic bill on both of the biggest stages sees the likes of AJ Tracey, Sam Fender, Mabel and Declan McKenna performing.

The final day of the festival has more of a dance music flavour with Post Malone, Disclosure, Slowthai and The Kid Laroi among the acts on show alongside the likes of Sigrid, The Wombats and Two Door Cinema Club.

Comedy, meanwhile, has long been an important part of the fabric of the festival and will bring some highlights on the Alternative Stage over the three days.

Main stager: Tom Grennan.

Although not the stellar line-up of previous years, there will be plenty of laughs provided by a line-up that includes Simon Amstell, Katherine Ryanand, Joel Dommett, Lloyd Griffith, Chris Washington, Dane Baptiste, Elliot Steel, Luke Wright, Helen Bauer, and Tiff Stevenson.

Here are the published times for the acts on the main stages over the three days:

FRIDAY

Main Stage East

Late addition: Biffy Clyro.

12:30 – 13:00: The Struts

13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna

14:50 – 15:25: KSI

16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan

17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice

19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon

21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk

13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions

14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep

15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas

16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms

18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud

20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Flawes

12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins

13:25 – 13:55: Niko B

14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

15:00 – 15:30: L Devine

15:40 – 16:20: Ama

16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon

17:10 – 17:55: Koven

18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe

18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX

19:45 – 22:40: Crucast

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kasien

12:45 – 13:15: Kam-Bu

13:30 – 14:00: French the Kid

14:15 – 14:45: Aystar

15:00 – 15:30: Sam Wise

15:45 – 16:15: Cole LC

16:30 – 17:00: S-X

17:20 – 17:50: Abra Cadabra

18:10 – 18:45: Darkoo

19:05 – 19:40: Swarmz

20:05 – 20:40: M1llionz

21:05 – 21:50: OFB

22:15 – 23:00: Digga D

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Blondes

12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue

13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants

14:30 – 15:05: Lyra

15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen

17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx

18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller

19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone

20:05 – 20:40: Bakar

22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red

BBC Music Introducing Stage

13:20 – 13:45: Andrew Cushin

14:00 – 14:25: Fur

14:45 – 15:10: Lauran Hibberd

15:30 – 15:55: Ffsytho?!

17:10 – 17:35: Stone

17:55 – 18:20: Alfie Indra

18:40 – 19:05: Yard Act

19:25 – 19:50: Berwyn

20:10 – 20:35: Josie Man

SATURDAY

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy

13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler

14:50 – 15:20: MoStack

16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna

17:30 – 18:15: Mabel

19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey

21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves

13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts

14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team

15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls

16:45 – 17:25: Aitch

18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender

20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and The Bottlemen

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni

12:45 – 13:15: Gracey

13:30 – 14:00: Lowes

14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart

15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb

16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid

16:45 – 17:25: Noizu

17:30 – 18:10: Prospa

18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah

19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla

19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds

21:15 – 22:40: MK

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

11:55 – 12:25: DJ Tiiny

12:30 – 13:00: AntsLive

13:15 – 13:45: Dreya Mac

14:00 – 14:30: Tia Carys

14:45 – 15:15: Blanco

15:30 – 16:00: Shaybo

16:15 – 16:45: Tiffany Calver

17:00 – 17:30: Backroad Gee

17:45 – 18:15: Ivorian Doll

18:35 – 19:10: Meekz

19:30 – 20:05: Ghetts

20:30 – 21:15: Jack Harlow

The Lock Up

12:30 – 12:55: Punkband

13:15 – 13:40: Chapter and Verse

14:00 – 14:25: Bad Nerves

15:40 – 16:15: Grace McKagan

16:35 – 17:05: Wargasm

17:25 – 17:50: Dana Dentata

18:15 – 18:40: Nova Twins

19:05 – 19:40: Yonaka

20:05 – 20:40: Ashnikko

21:05 – 21:45: Boston Manor

22:15 – 23:00: Dinosaur Pile-Up

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:30 – 12:55: Dea Matrona

13:15 – 13:40: Lvra

14:00 – 14:25: Ffsytho?!

14:45 – 15:10: Lady Ice

16:25 – 16:50: The Rills

17:10 – 17:35: Graft

17:55 – 18:20: Meg Ward

18:40 – 19:05: Tayo Sound

19:25 – 19:50: Downtown Kayoto

20:10 – 20:35: Low Hummer

SUNDAY

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Academic

13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life

14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee

16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid

17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi

19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club

21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: The Hara

13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333

14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill

16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai

18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats

20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Noisy

12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook

13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla

14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman

15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon

15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants

16:50 – 17:30: Chaya

17:35 – 18:15: James Organ

18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard

19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta

20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera

21:30 – 22:40: Solardo

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:20: Keedz

12:25 – 12:55: Kenny Allstar

13:10 – 13:30: Mastermind

13:45 – 14:15: Che Lingo

14:30 – 15:00: Trillary Banks

15:15 – 15:45: DJ Target

16:00 – 16:30: Miss LaFamilia

16:45 – 17:15: S1mba

17:30 – 18:05: M24

18:30 – 19:05: Central Cee

19:30 – 20:05: Tion Wayne

20:30 – 21:55: Tyga

The Pit

12:00 – 12:25: Gender Roles

12:40 – 13:05: Dead Poet Society

13:20 – 13:45: Macca Wiles

14:45 – 15:15: Jazmin Bean

15:35 – 16:05: Bob Vylan

16:25 – 16:55: Badflower

18:05 – 18:40: Loathe

19:00 – 19:35: City Morgue

20:00 – 20:35: Holding Absence

21:00 – 21:40: Creeper

22:10 – 23:00: Fever 333

BBC Music Introducing Stage

13:15 – 13:45: Mega

14:05 – 14:30: Police Car Collective

14:50 – 15:15: Bonnie Kemplay

15:35 – 16:00: Low Girl

16:20 – 16:45: Claudia Valentina