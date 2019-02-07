Young Featherstone Rovers forwards join Keighley Cougars on loan

Featherstone Rovers forwards Jimmy Beckett and Spencer Darley have joined League One side Keighley Cougars on a month’s loan deal.

Darley, sponsored by Go Media, and Beckett, sponsored by S&D Landscapes, both featured heavily in the club’s pre-season fixtures and will now look to get further game time with the Cougars.

Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr said: “There are a lot of good teams and a lot of good players in League 1 this year, so it’s going to be really good for them to get week-to-week footy over this next month’s loan period.

“We want to make sure they get regular, consistent footy and we’re going to be reviewing their games and making sure that they’re still a part of us as Featherstone players. This is a platform for them.

“I know they’re both looking forward to it, because with Reserves not started yet, if you’re not in the first team at the moment it’s just too long a window without them playing footy.

“So when the opportunity popped up and Keighley were interested in them, we thought it would be the best thing for them, in terms of where they’re at in their careers right now.

“They’re going to be playing against men, after they both came out of the academy system, so this can only be seen as a positive for them.”

The young props will continue to train with the Rovers first team, and will train with the Cougars twice a week.

Featherstone Rovers general manager Steve Gill said: “Both Spencer and James will join Keighley on a initial one month loan, and if it suits both parties we will both have a option to extend it further.

“I’m pleased both players are teaming up with Craig Lingard at Keighley as they will continue to develop on the playing front, something we can’t offer them at this moment in time.”

He added: “The experience they will receive playing in League One will be very valuable as they progress to first team football at Featherstone Rovers.”

Darley and Beckett will be available for Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Cougar Park on Sunday, for the inaugural Derek Hallas Trophy match.