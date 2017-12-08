Young Castleford Tigers star Trueman signs new three-year deal

CASTLEFORD’S hot prospect Jake Trueman has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2020.

The 19-year-old half-back scored a hat-trick of tries on his first Super League start at Wigan Warriors in September.

He joined Castleford at the start of 2017 from Bradford Bulls following their financial problems.

Trueman made his Tigers debut from the bench against St Helens in round 17 after impressing in their under 19s squad, helping them reach last season’s Academy Grand Final.

Trueman said: “I’m very happy to have the next three years sorted out here at Castleford. I believe that this is the club that I will develop the most at. I’m looking to play as many games as I can in 2018 as I look to put pressure on the two starting halves.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m really happy that Jake has decided to extend his stay with us. He’s shown, in particular, against Wigan, that he has a tonne of potential. He is a mature Rugby League player for his age and we think there is a lot more to come from him. I think he is the most promising half back in the English game.”