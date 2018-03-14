Wells hails new signing Watts as ‘outstanding addition’ to Castleford’s squad

CASTLEFORD Tigers have confirmed they have signed Hull FC prop Liam Watts on a three-year deal.

Sky Sports TV presenter Jon Wells, the club’s new director of rugby, is delighted with his first signing.

Wells said: “Liam is an experienced, top line, hard-nosed forward who we feel will be an outstanding addition to an exceptional and motivated group of players.

“At 27, Liam is entering the prime years of his career and we are delighted that he will be spending those years at Castleford. He will be joining us immediately and will begin training as a Tiger tomorrow.

“We would like to thank Hull FC - and in particular chairman Adam Pearson - as well as Liam’s agent David Howes for their professionalism in the smooth and expedient handling of this transfer.”

Watts, who lives in Castleford, started his career with Hull KR and moved to Hull FC in 2012.

He has won back-to-back Ladbrokes Challenge Cup finals with the Black and Whites.

Watts, who will wear the number 32 shirt, is “really excited” to be joining Castleford who he supported as a youngster.

He said: “It’s a move that has come around quickly but one that I couldn’t let pass me by. I’m looking forward to getting started and pulling on the famous jersey.

“I’m really looking forward to linking up with the rest of the forwards here at Cas. If there was one team in the league that was going to suit my style of play then it’s definitely Castleford. They are a big set of lads here but they are a good set of lads also.”

Watts will have to wait until Castleford’s round eight clash with Wakefield Trinity to make his debut due to a suspension he previously picked up while at Hull FC.