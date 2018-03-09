VIP day this Sunday for young Featherstone Rovers fan injured in firework incident at Leigh game

ELLA Musther, a young Featherstone Rovers fan injured in a firework incident at last weekend’s Betfred Championship match at Leigh Centurions, will have a VIP day out at this Sunday’s home match against Swinton Lions.

In the 53rd minute at Leigh, a pyrotechnic was ignited among Rovers supporters and the object ricocheted onto and injured Ella.

Club officials acted swiftly to identify the culprit, with the help of RoversTV cameras at the game.

The person responsible, who has been issued with a ban from attending Rovers matches in the future, came forward earlier this week.

They met with Ella and members of her family, offering a sincere apology for their actions while paying for the cost of a VIP experience within the Task Utilities Premier Suite for this Sunday’s game against Swinton.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “Last Sunday proved a fantastic day for our club and a terrific spectacle for the Betfred Championship, though the incident which occurred during the second half cast a shadow over what should have been a match to remember for all the right reasons.

“We were bitterly disappointed to have been made to face such a problem less than 24 hours after pulling off a significant victory. The club received something of a backlash for the culprit’s actions and the win, in certain circles, became quickly forgotten.

“However, I believe the club has acted promptly and professionally in identifying the person responsible and the correct course of action has been taken.

“The person responsible was full of remorse and did not, at the time, fully understand the repercussions of their actions. The person has, however, spent time with Ella and her family, profusely apologising, and totally accepts the ban which has been imposed.

“The person’s actions were undoubtedly absurd but, having spoken at length, we believe this was very much a moment of madness on their part rather than an act carried out with the intention of harming people.

“We would like to thank Lucie, Ella’s mother, who has been hugely understanding throughout the process.

“We hope the club’s actions have provided some comfort to Ella and her family and we now consider the matter closed.”

Mr Longo has presented Ella with Featherstone’s new special-edition Summer Bash shirt.