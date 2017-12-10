Veteran Featherstone Rovers prop Moore relishing his 17th season

FEATHERSTONE’S veteran prop Richard Moore is relishing his 17th season as a professional player.

Moore, who made his Bradford Bulls first-team debut in Super League in 2002, aims to build on a successful first season at Rovers after joining them on a two-year deal from Halifax.

He also intends to work on his discipline after being sent off twice last season, the second occasion in the final Super 8s fixture at Halifax following a mass brawl in the last minute.

“I probably want to try to work on my discipline a little bit,” he admitted.

“I maybe let myself down and the fans down with a couple of sendings off but sometimes it’s hard because if someone gets into you, the person I am, I am not going to back away from it. That’s one of the reasons I’m here.

“I’m not going to take my aggression away. I am lucky enough to have that and it works in my game so I’m not going to get rid of that but I’ll maybe just be a little bit smarter.”

Former Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos forward Moore, who celebrated his 36th birthday last Saturday, says he is “really looking forward to the challenge next season.”

“I wouldn’t have signed a two-year deal if I didn’t think I could do it,” he added.

“It takes you a couple of weeks to get over that soreness after the first week in pre-season training but it hasn’t been too bad. Every year I make sure I get myself prepared. I make a lot of sacrifices and work extra hard in the gym and extra hard on fitness because I’m not getting any younger.

“I felt I went all right last year and I’ll hopefully kick on this year and get better. I still feel I have a lot more to give.

“This year I’m trying to do extra work on the injury prevention stuff to stop things happening.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to be on the field every week because I don’t like missing games.”

Moore believes Featherstone have recruited well in the off-season with quality signings.

“The one thing I like about this club is that they always try to recruit and make the team stronger every year and they are definitely doing that,” he said.

“Last year I personally feel we lacked a bit of organisation and with Riddy (Martyn Ridyard) coming in he’s a great player and the club has done really well to bring in someone like that. I think he might be the jigsaw piece we were missing.

“We’ve definitely got competition in the halves with Tom Holmes coming in as well.

“Matty Wildie can play there so we’ve plenty of cover there.

“Competition for places will bring the best out of each one of them.

“Luckily we kept hold the majority of our forwards so we can hopefully kick on from last season.”