Upton visit Orrell in National Cup

UPTON visit Orrell St James in the BARLA National Open-age Cup first round on Saturday, January 20.

Sharlston Rovers are one of seven clubs with a first round bye. The full first round draw is:

Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s, Doncaster Toll Bar v Oldham St Anne’s, Orrell St James v Upton, West Bannk v Batley Boys, Seaton Rangers v Orrell St James A, Hensingham v West Hull, Queens v Haydock, Ossett Trinity Tigers v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Wyke v Queensbury. Byes: East Leeds, Eastern Rhinos, Glasson Rangers, Hunslet Club Parkside, Ovenden, Sharlston Rovers, Thornhill Trojans.

Lock Lane visit Hindley in the BARLA National Under 18 Cup first round on the weekend of January 27-28.

Kippax and Lock Lane have byes in the preliminary round of the BARLA Under 16 Cup.

In the under 14 competitionn, Castleford Panthers visit Batley Boys and Methley host Kippax in the preliminary round on January 13-14. Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane have byes through to the first round.

Lock Lane’s home semi-final against East Leeds in the BARLA Yorkshire Open-Age Cup has been re-arranged for Saturday, January 6, after being postponed twice because of frozen pitches.

Lane’s under 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 teams are also involved in Yorkshire Cup semi-finals on Sunday, January 7.

A Lock Lane spokesman said: “This is a massive achievement for the club to have six teams through to the Yorkshire Cup semi-finals.

“It speaks volumes for the standard of players and coaching at the club and is something we are immensely proud of.

“Our under 18s were also unlucky as they narrowly lost in their semi final away at Skirlaugh in Hull.

“We are always looking for new players, sponsors and volunteers to further improve the club and its facilities.”

The Yorkshire youth/junior cup semi-finals are:

Under 16: Hunslet Warriors v Hull Dockers; Moldgreen v Lock Lane.

Under 15: Stanningley A v Wetherby; Lock Lane v Skirlaugh.

Under 14: Stanningley v Lock Lane; Batley Boys v Siddal.

Under 13: Oulton v Leeds Irish Clovers; Lock Lane v Emley Moor.

Under 12: East Leeds v West Hull; Birkenshaw v Lock Lane.