‘Unprecedented’ demand for Featherstone’s Summer Bash shirt which is set to sell out

FEATHERSTONE’S special-edition Summer Bash jersey is the club’s fastest-selling shirt in recent history.

The shirt is a re-make of the strip worn in Featherstone’s Premiership Divisional final victory of 1993.

It was unveiled on Monday evening and is already is set to sell out.

Only a handful of jerseys remain available - in selected sizes - and a limited second batch is due to arrive next month.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We certainly anticipated a lot of interest in the shirt but the sheer volume of sales this week has been unprecedented.

“In store, the shirt has been on sale since Tuesday and we have very few left.

“The 1993 shirt was worn by some big-name players and the release of this special-edition replica appears to have captured the imagination of supporters, bringing back some great memories.

“It is a shirt with a story and I would urge anyone who still hopes to get their hands on one in time for the Summer Bash to visit the Superstore, or get in touch, as soon as possible.

“Our second delivery of these shirts will be the final one of 2018, so it is very much now or never.”

The club is now taking pre-orders for shirts in sizes which have already sold out.

Shirts are currently out of stock in sizes XL, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL, with availability limited in adult sizes small, medium and large.

Anyone wishing to pre-order a Summer Bash shirt prior to the next delivery should call 01977 702386 during normal office hours.