Trio return for Featherstone’s warm-up game against York

FEATHERSTONE Rovers welcome back captain Ian Hardman, Scott Wheeldon and John Davies for Sunday’s home friendly against League One York City Knights (3pm).

Long-serving full-back Hardman makes his first appearance since last season after recovering from a hernia operation and forwards Davies and Wheeldon are back after missing last Sunday’s 20-16 win against Halifax.

James Lockwood and Keal Carlile are rested and new signing Gareth Hock is working towards full match fitness.

After beating Castleford Tigers and Halifax, Rovers are seeking a third successive pre-season win.

Jason Walton (knee) and Chris Ulugia (shoulder) remain sidelined, although Ulugia has now returned to full training.

Featherstone’s 19-man squad is Anthony Thackeray, Brad Knowles, Connor Farrell, Danny Maskill, Frankie Mariano, Gareth Gale, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Ian Hardman, Luke Briscoe, Luke Cooper, Martyn Ridyard, Matty Wildie, Misi Taulapapa, Richard Moore, Sam Brooks, Scott Wheeldon, Shaun Robinson, Tom Holmes.

Tickets are priced at £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 juniors.