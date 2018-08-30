Top trio return to Castleford Tigers squad for Catalans game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for Saturday’s Super 8s clash with Catalans Dragons at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (kick-off 7.30pm).

Powell has made three changes to the squad who claimed victory over Warrington Wolves in their last outing with Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill and Calum Turner making way for Luke Gale, Ben Roberts and Adam Milner.

Gale and Roberts have both been missing through injury for lengthy spells and the Tigers head coach is looking forward to finally having some selection headaches.

He said: ”It’s been a tough year in terms of injuries and quite a few of our high quality players have been missing for parts of the season so it’s a great time to have some selection headaches.

“That always drives players’ standards and team performance standards as a result of that. I’ve got some decisions to make and I’ll be pretty happy to be making them.”

Tickets are still available and fans are reminded that they can save £2 a ticket by purchasing prior to game day from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes and from the Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape. Fans can also buy online at castlefordtigers.com

Fans can also pay on the day with turnstiles opening at 6pm.

Castleford’s 19-man squad: 26. James Clare, 23. Mitch Clark, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 11. Oliver Holmes, 25. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 36. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 8. Junior Moors, 1. Ben Roberts, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 16. Joe Wardle, 32. Liam Watts, 3. Jake Webster.