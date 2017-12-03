Title-chasers Golden Lion bag eighth win on spin

Unbeaten Division Two leaders Golden Lion Dudes made it eight wins from eight games in Five Towns Quiz League with Monday evening’s 79-60 victory at Rockin’ Gladiators.

Ferrybridge pub team Dudes are five points clear of closest rivals Railwaymen who won 85-54 at Kippax Ex-Service Club.

G-Fivers stayed level on points with Railwaymen by beating Leading Ladies 73-36.

Defending champions Wanderers retained a two-point lead over title rivals Flanagan’s Army in Division One.

Wanderers won 73-55 at Featherstone Phoenix.

Flanagan’s Army, who are based at the Upton Arms, bounced back from the previous week’s home defeat against Crofton WMC by beating Vulcan Bombers 80-50.

Vulcan Mosquitoes pipped Crofton 63-62 in the closest match of the night.

RESULTS - Division 1: Crofton WMC 62, Vulcan Mosquitoes 63; Featherstone Phoenix 55, Wanderers 73; Vulcan Bombers 50, Flanagan’s Army 80.

Division 2: G-Fivers 73, Leading Ladies 36; Kippax Ex-Service Club 54, Railwaymen 85; Rockin’ Gladiators 60, Golden Lion Dudes 79.

POSITIONS - Division 1: Wanderers played 8, won 7, points 14; Flanagan’s Army 8-6-12; Vulcan Mosquitoes 7-4-9; Featherstone Phoenix 8-3-6; Crofton WMC 8-2-5; Vulcan Bombers 8-2-5; Olde Taverners 7-1-3.

Division 2: Golden Lion Dudes 8-8-16; Railwaymen 8-5-11; G-Fivers 8-5-11; Rockin’ Gladiators 8-4-8; Kippax Ex-Service 8-2-4; Leading Ladies 7-1-2; Little ‘Un 7-1-2.