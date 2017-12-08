Tigers Supporters Club holding membership launch night

CASTLEFORD Tigers Supporters Club are hosting a membership launch night next Tuesday when they are aiming to push numbers for 2018 to a new record level.

The event, sponsored by Kamikaze, Carlton Street, is being held at the Glassblower, on Bank Street, Castleford, starting at 7pm and Tigers players will be in attendance for fans to have a chat with.

Membership numbers were at their highest in 2017 and the supporters club is looking to keep the success going again to match what they hope will be another winning season on the pitch for the Tigers team.

Membership cards are available on the night with annual membership costing £5 for adults, £2.50 for under 16s and £10 for a family (two adults and two under 16s).

A Tombola will take place and all items that anyone can donate for it can be dropped off at the Tigers Den, in Carlton Lanes.

Since the CTSC began in 2004 more than £77,500 has been raised with all the money donated to the Castleford Tigers.

The next donation will be made once head coach Daryl Powell informs the supporters club where it can be put to good use.

The CTSC’s previous event was the annual dinner dance at Greywood Hall, Whitwood, while they held a Rugby League talk evening at the George V WMC with a lively discussion involving a guest panel of coach and former player Andy Kelly, plus Phil Caplan, Matt Shaw and Mark Wilson.