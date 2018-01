LOCK Lane take on Ovenden in the Bartletts BARLA Yorkshire Open-Age Cup final at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium next Saturday, January 20.

It will be preceded by two junior Yorkshire Cup finals.

Stanningley and Siddal meet in the Yorkshire Under 14 Cup final (11.30am kick-off) and Lock Lane and Hunslet Warriors contest the Yorkshire Under 16 Cup final (12.45pm kick-off) before the ope-age decider gets underway at 2.15pm.

Admission is £5 adults and £3 OAPS, with free admission for under 16s.