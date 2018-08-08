Three changes to Castleford Tigers squad for Wigan game

Daryl Powell has made three changes to his 19-man squad for Friday night’s opening Super 8s match against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

The Tigers head coach has brought back Jake Webster and Will Maher while Joe Wardle is fit again after injury and returns to the squad.

Making way from the 19 on duty in the last game at Widnes Vikings are Peter Mata’utia, who has a hamstring strain, Calum Turner and Jacques O’Neill.

The Castleford squad have enjoyed a mid-season break to rest and are now ready to battle it out as the Super 8s begin.

Powell said: “The boys had pretty much a full week off, and it was nice to let them freshen up and it was a bit of a reward for all the hard work so far this season.

“There has been a lot of pressure put on certain players because of the injuries we’ve had, and they’ve stood up really well.

“This week now we are back, the boys have looked fresh and have trained really hard, we’ve had a couple of great sessions and they really look ready to go.”

Tickets and limited coach travel remain on sale until 12 noon on Friday from the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape, the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes and via the Tigers website.

Castleford’s 19-man squad is:

26. James Clare, 23. Mitch Clark, 5. Greg Eden, 6. Jamie Ellis, 28. Kieran Gill, 11. Oliver Holmes, 34. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, 25. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 13. Adam Milner, 8. Junior Moors, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 16. Joe Wardle,

32. Liam Watts, 3. Jake Webster.