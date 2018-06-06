Three changes to Castleford Tigers squad for Warrington game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for Friday night’s trip to play Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

He has made three changes from the team that won at Hull KR with Liam Watts (calf) and Jamie Ellis (back) picking up slight injuries and Tuoyo Egodo missing out on selection.

Greg Minikin returns after a calf injury of his own while Mitch Clark and Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e both could be in line to make their first appearances in a Tigers shirt.

Powell is expecting a tough game against opponents one place ahead of the Tigers in third in the Betfred Super League.

He said: “They are defending with an edge to them at the moment and they have good players across the park.

“I thought they made some smart signings, they brought in Murdoch-Masila from Salford and he was one of the best players in the comp last year so he is going to add to them. Some of the players that probably didn’t have the best of years in 2017, they’re back to playing well.

“Roberts has been brought in and he’s going well at half. When they get into a bit of a groove these guys at Warrington can have a big say in Super League.”

Tickets are available from the Tigers retail stores in Carlton Lanes and Xscape and fans can buy online from the Tigers website and collect at Warrington.

Official coach travel for this match is already fully booked

Castleford’s 19-man squad is: 23. Mitch Clark, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 17. Alex Foster, 28. Kieran Gill, 24. Jy Hitchcox, 11. Oliver Holmes, 34. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, 25. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 16. Joe Wardle.