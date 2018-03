Taulapapa and Davies set to return for Featherstone and Leeds prop Oledzki again available

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are set to welcome back Misi Taulapapa and John Davies from injury for Sunday’s home Betfred Championship game against Swinton Lions.

Leeds Rhinos teenage prop Mikolaj Oledzki is again available for Rovers on dual registration after playing in last Sunday’s win at Leigh.

Taulapapa replaces Anthony Thackeray who has been ruled out with an elbow injury.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, Shaun Robinson, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Martyn Ridyard, Keal Carlile, Connor Farrell, John Davies, James Lockwood, Matty Wildie, Gareth Hock, Frankie Mariano, Luke Cooper, Tom Holmes, Josh Hardcastle, Bradley Knowles, Sam Brooks, Mitch Clark, Mikolaj Oledzki.