Steve Gill stepping down as Castleford Tigers chief executive

STEVE Gill is stepping down as chief executive of Castleford Tigers on May 31.

He is relinquishing the role after five years at the helm and will stay on as a club director.

Mr Gill said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to serve the club who I have supported since boyhood.

“We have shared some special moments over the past five years.

“The club itself is possibly in the best position both financially and structurally I have ever known it and credit must go to everyone involved at the club for their hard work and commitment in achieving what seemed like the impossible in the early days.

“Between now and the end of May I will be working with the board on the transition of my responsibilities to others. After that I am pleased to be staying on as a director of the club, committed to seeing Castleford Tigers continue to move forward.

“Hopefully I will get around to thank a lot of people for their help in turning the club around, and you, our loyal supporters, for your unwavering support.”

Castleford Tigers chairman Ian Fulton paid tribute to Mr Gill.

He said: “Upon being appointed to the role of CEO five years ago, Steve, along with everyone involved with Castleford Tigers, has been on a roller coaster ride.

“Upon stepping into the role, when the club had hit rock bottom, to last season’s achievement of League Leaders Shield winners, Grand Finalists and Super League’s ‘Club of the Year’, and not forgetting the 2014 Wembley appearance where I know how proud Steve was to watch my dad lead the team out, the club has come a long way

“The past five years have really tested us as a club and as a group, but I believe we are all stronger for confronting these issues. Throughout all these events, when tough decisions had to be made, Steve like the rest of us, has always showed honesty and integrity in these processes.

“As fans you will know what this club means to Steve, if you have spoken to him or heard him speak, you will know his passion for the club he has supported since being a boy, and in the years going forward Steve will not be a stranger at the club, so I am pleased he has agreed to stay on as a director, so he will continue supporting the club as he has always done.

“On a personal note I would like to thank Steve for the last five years, and also the previous years in the various roles that he has undertaken at the club. I would also like to thank him for his loyalty and friendship over this time and in the future.”