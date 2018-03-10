‘Slow burners’ Castleford beginning to fit it all together

Daryl Powell believes his Castleford Tigers team are slowly getting to where they want to be after a difficult start to the season.

Victory over Salford tomorrow would give the Tigers three wins from their opening four games and the Tigers boss says he would be pleased with that, especially with team changes that had to be made ahead of the 2018 Betfred Super League campaign.

“I think we’re just a slow burner at the moment,” said Powell.

“You can see we are getting our combinations fixed up. We’ve got different half-backs - Jamie Ellis has come in and played really well against Hull - and we’ve got a different full-back.

“When you have a different half-back and full-back it always takes time to fit it all together. We’ve had to play a little bit different with Benny in at full-back and we’ve had to adjust to that.

“We’ve done all right and we’re gradually getting better. If we were gradually getting worse it would be a worry, but we’ve won our last two games and that’s a big help. If we can win three from four that would be an excellent start.”

Powell agreed there were signs that Cas were on the way back to their 2017 form in the win in the last game against Hull.

He said: “I think we were really good against Hull.

“Looking back, we were fractions off. They scrambled really well, but a little bit more detail from us and Hull would really have struggled with us.

“We’re looking to get that accuracy right and we always know if we do we are difficult to defend against.

“We gave away a couple of sloppy tries in that game and we want to tidy that up, which we are working hard on.”

Castleford go into the Salford game in the lower half of the table, but Powell is not concerned with league positions at this stage with teams still finding their feet and some having played five while the Tigers have only played three.

He added: “We didn’t lose many games last year, but we lose the first game this year and that’s it, the season’s over! I don’t look at it like that otherwise we’d be in trouble.

“I look at it at the moment and just thinking nobody’s really found their groove.

“I’m watching Saints and they aren’t playing at the minute, the kid at the back’s (Ben Barba) getting them out of some stuff.

“There were a lot of errors in their game against Salford last week.

“Wakefield are winning games consistently, but they’ve played the bottom four teams so you are trying to gauge who’s where and I don’t think we really know at the minute - maybe after the full round of fixtures we’ll have a better indication.”