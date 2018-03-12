Sky TV presenter Jon Wells appointed director of rugby at Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD Tigers have appointed their former player Jon Wells to the new role of director of rugby.

He will work alongside Daryl Powell, Steve Gill and the board of directors at Castleford Tigers looking after football matters and providing a link to identify players and assist with the transition of young players through the system.

Former wingman Wells made over 250 Super League appearances during his playing career which started at Castleford Tigers.

He later played for Wakefield and London.

For the past seven years he has been a member of the Sky Sports rugby league presenting team, a job he will continue alongside his new role at the Tigers. Kippax-born Wells, who has a degree in law and a masters degree, said: “This is an improving, progressive club with the potential now to establish itself as one of the top clubs in Super League for years to come. To be asked to help contribute in setting that agenda is both flattering and tremendously exciting.

“It’s a really good time to be coming back to the Tigers; great coaching staff, a brilliant and growing fan base, and talented and dedicated players that really do deserve to be competing in and winning the biggest matches in our sport.

“My job is to help provide the environment in which they can do just that.”

Castleford Tigers club chairman Ian Fulton said: “We are delighted to welcome Jon to the club in the new role of Director of Rugby. Jon’s knowledge of rugby league and passion for Castleford Tigers is invigorating and we are sure he’ll be a great fit in this new role. This will allow Daryl and Mark to concentrate on their day to day roles with Jon providing the perfect link between both departments.”

Alongside the appointment of Jon Wells as director of rugby, commercial director Mark Grattan will now become the club’s managing director to formalise the structure of the senior management team.