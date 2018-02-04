Skipper Hardman pleased with Featherstone’s display in tough battle against Halifax

CAPTAIN Ian Hardman saluted Featherstone’s battling qualities after their 20-4 opening day win over Betfred Championship rivals Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday.

Leading 8-4 at half-time, Rovers kept Halifax scoreless in the second-half and made sure of victory with tries from Martyn Ridyard and Anthony Thackeray in the last 17 minutes.

Long-serving full-back Hardman said: “It was a tough game. I thought we started really well and looked in good form but Halifax, being the side they are, came back into it.

“For large periods of the match it was tight and there was only one try in it.

“I thought we could maybe have put a few more tries on them in the first-half and make it a bit more comfortable for ourselves but you’ve got to credit Halifax who got back into it really well and showed the qualities we expected.

“The second-half was a tough battle and we managed to come through it. We scored a couple of nice tries trowards the end as well which was pleasing.

“Martyn Ridyard is a natural organiser and he’s been around the game for a long time so his experience is vital to us.

“Tom Holmes has come in and the energy he provides is just brilliant.

“We’ve got a good squad and everyone has gelled off the field which is important. Now it’s just important we put it all together on it.”