Seven Castleford Tigers Women players set to play in Roses game

Seven Castleford Tigers Women players have been named in the Super League Origin squads.

Yorkshire are playing Lancashire at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday, September 2 and there will be Tigers representation on both sides. Georgia Roche, Georgie Hetherington, Grace Field, Katie Hepworth, Sinead Peach and Tamzin Renouf are all in the Yorkshire squad while Tara Stanley could line-up against them as she has been picked by Lancashire.

Castleford head coach Lindsay Anfield believes the high number of representatives is down to the strength of the elite pathway programme established at the club.

She said: “The pathway programme at Castleford is allowing the girls to access different aspects of training needed to play at the elite level.

“This includes committing to strength and conditioning programmes, nutrition plans and individually working on core skills.”

The Origin game is a step up from the Super League and is part of the RFL’s preparation ahead of the 2021 Women’s World Cup.

Three of the Castleford players selected for this game are no strangers to elite rugby league. Both Tara Stanley and Katie Hepworth competed at the 2017 World Cup while Sinead Peach has one international cap, which came against France, also in 2017.

For teenage talents Tamzin Renouf and Georgia Roche this is a huge call-up and their first of any kind.

Both players are 17-year-old and are a shining example of showing that Castleford’s pathway programme is working.

Meanwhile, for Georgie Hetherington and Grace Field, this will be their first experience of an Origin game and their selection comes as no surprise following a strong season in which they have helped the Tigresses into the top four in Super League and the Challenge Cup final.