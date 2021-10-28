Pontefract bounce back with impressive eight-try display

Leo Harrison collects Ciaran Tucker's pass to score for Pontefract against Huddersfield YMCA. Picture: Jonathan Buck

After the disappointment of narrowly losing at promotion-chasing Middlesbrough the previous week Ponte bounced straight back against mid-table opponents and are well placed for a crack at going up themselves as they stand in fourth place with five wins from their first seven matches.

Flashes of excellence were produced in the win over Huddersfield and scrummage domination was at the heart of the success.

Wingman Ciaran Tucker opened the scoring in the corner after Pontefract’s scrum dominance took its toll and Liam Kay added the extras.

Harry McAllister scores the first of his two tries for Pontefract against Huddersfield YMCA. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The boot of captain Kay kept YMCA on the back foot throughout the first half and some sublime offloading and interplay sent in Harry McAllister for the first of his brace, showing he has taken to the 15-man code like a duck to water.

Back row forward Leo Harrison took advantage of another Kay kick to score and Craig Fawcett scooted in for Pontefract’s fourth first half try.

On the stroke of half-time McAllister made the total five converted tries to a solitary converted try in reply.

In the second period Pontefract made a number of substitutions and stepped off the pace a tad in a game that was well under control. Jack Beddis did score his customary try, however, from the powerful scrum set-piece, scything through the defence to score.

Winger Ciaran Tucker opens Pontefract's account against Huddersfield YMCA. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Huddersfield, although fielding a depleted side, stuck to their guns, but young winger Lucas Ketteridge kept his try scoring streak going with the final Pontefract try to seal the 47-12 win.

Pontefract make the short travel to North Leeds to play Roundhegians this Saturday.

Castleford earned two bonus points, but narrowly lost to top of the table Barnsley in Yorkshire Three.

The visitors arrived with a 100 per cent winning record this season and kept their run going with a 40-35 victory.

Skipper Liam Kay gets Pontefract on the move against Huddersfield YMCA. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Castleford failed to score a try in the first half and trailed 19-6 at the break, but gave as good as they got after the interval.

They got to within three points on two occasions in the second half, but fell just short despite scoring four tries, including efforts by Jamie Owens and Rhys Allatt.

A local derby awaits this Saturday when they make the short journey to play Knottingley, who are putting together another good campaign and stand in third in Yorkshire Three after winning 27-7 at Ossett.

Hemsworth enjoyed their second league victory of the season, winning 33-26 against a Skipton team that started the day in the top five.

Flanker Leo Harrison crashes over for a first half score for Pontefract against Huddersfield YMCA. Picture: Jonathan Buck

They will now be looking to back this up when away to Bramley Phoenix, but face a tough task with their hosts in second place.