Hemsworth Ladies enjoy victory in long awaited first match

Hemsworth RUFC Ladies, in blue, in their first-ever game when they took on Selby Ladies. Picture: Angie Breen

The team has been training together for two years in anticipation of having competitive games and their dream finally came true last weekend after all the delays were put behind them.

With matches allowed again under easing of covid restrictions the Hemsworth ladies put all the training to good use as they produced a strong all-round performance.

Although opponents Selby were brave it was Hemsworth who ran out resounding winners by a 44-10 margin.

More action from Hemsworth RUFC Ladies' first-ever game. Picture: Angie Breen