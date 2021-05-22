Hemsworth Ladies enjoy victory in long awaited first match
Hemsworth RUFC Ladies played their long awaited first game since forming when they took on Selby Ladies.
The team has been training together for two years in anticipation of having competitive games and their dream finally came true last weekend after all the delays were put behind them.
With matches allowed again under easing of covid restrictions the Hemsworth ladies put all the training to good use as they produced a strong all-round performance.
Although opponents Selby were brave it was Hemsworth who ran out resounding winners by a 44-10 margin.
They are now looking forward to their second game when that can be arranged.