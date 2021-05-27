Yorkshire Men's League: Fryston continue fine start to season

Hemsworth Dragons, in green, on the attack as they enjoy a win against Sheffield Forgers in Yorkshire Men’s Division Five South. Picture: Angie Breen

Playing on a rain-sodden pitch, they still managed to play some entertaining rugby and score some scintillating tries.

The forwards laid the platform for the tries with Harry Archdale always prompting from dummy-half and the back line finished off in style.

Fryston were on the scoresheet early with Brandon Stead, James Allen, Ethan Flowers and Rhys Bonser making inroads down the middle and Aaron Barlow and Kieran Tomlinson on the fringes setting up a clear run to the line for George Thrower. A magnificent touchline conversion followed from Jae Priest.

The Wyke defence was split open time and again and one break gave Priest the opportunity to dance his way through to score under the posts for a try he converted.

In the second half Wyke were getting frustrated at all their efforts being blunted and a wild pass was picked out of the air by Thrower who ran 70 metres to score under the posts. Priest again converted.

Fryston utilised their bench and Kieran Martin, Callum Holling and Tom Wright all played their part when they came on. Another loose pass by Wyke was snapped up by Kieran Purdy who raced over from 70 metres out, with Priest once again adding the two points.

For the next try Fryston switched their plan of attack from left to right and it had the same result as Morgan Jones and Levi Bennison linked up with winger Brandon Ward who finished off in style.

Fryston added more misery to Wyke as they split down the middle and several offloads gave the opportunity for Flowers to score under the posts. Priest added the conversion.

Wyke did, however, manage a consolation try late on as they tapped a quick penalty and James Cullen crashed under the posts. Alec Williams added the goal to round off the game.

Fryston entertain Ovenden tonight (Thursday), kick-off 6.30pm as they look to continue their progression in the league.

Elsewhere in the Yorkshire Men’s League, Brotherton Bulldogs were well beaten, 56-12, at home to Newsome Panthers in Division Four.

Kinsley Hotel Raiders enjoyed their first win of the season as they beat Woodhouse Warriors 34-14.

Fryston Warriors A ran in 13 tries in a 78-12 win over Bentley A in the Merit Division.

Bradley Roberts was successful with every attempt to land 13 conversions, while Bradley Moules raced in for three tries and was at the hub of almost everything Fryston did. He was ably assisted by Brandon Wilshaw, who also scored a hat-trick of tries.

Fryston got off to a flying start and had three tries on the board in the first quarter through Adam Withington, Moules and Wilshaw.

Bentley managed to pull a couple back through Harley Banks and Anthony Turtan with Adrian Jones converting, but after this it was all one-way traffic to half-time as the Warriors ran in four more tries, Callum Lacy, Jake Macdonald, Antony Cann and Moules scoring.

There was no way back for Bentley after the break with Wilshaw quickly going over again and further tries following from Moules, Brighton Mhiza, Devon Taylor and Wilshaw in the rout.

With the potential and performance of many of the A team players the selection for the first team will be all more difficult for the forthcoming weeks.