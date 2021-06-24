Yorkshire Men's League: Evergreen Speake shines as Fryston bounce back

Action from Hemsworth Dragons' game against Dearne Valley Bulldogs in the Yorkshire Men's League Division Five South. Picture: Angie Breen

Fryston welcomed back Andy Speake, Kieran Tomlinson, Corey Southern from the previous week while Lee Land made his season’s debut and added more tenacity and spirit to the side.

They put the visitors under tremendous pressure right from the first whistle with Rhys Bonser and Tomlinson leading the forwards and Speake orchestrating the back line.

Bonser opened the scoring when he backed up a break on the left to score out wide.

King Cross were not going to relinquish their unbeaten record easily and half-back Adam Brook urged his side forward to pressurise the Fryston defence.

The Warriors weathered this storm and hit back in style when slick handling gave Brandon Ward, who had an outstanding game in both attack and defence, the opportunity to show his pace to run to the line. Speake added the conversion.

Not to be outdone, King Cross showed what skills they had when a neat interchange between Brook and full-back Josh Hunt saw Hunt go in under the posts. Brook added the conversion to give them a four-point deficit going in at half-time.

Fryston made a strong start to the second half as a long flat ball from Speake found Kieran Purdy who strolled over, with Speake tagging on the extras.

The pressure was maintained and the Halifax side had full-back Hunt to thank as he thwarted three certain tries from breaks by Purdy, Tomlinson and Luke Hands.

He also clawed King Cross back into the game, latching on to another Brook pass to go in under the posts. Brook added the conversion to bring King Cross back to within one score.

Fryston came storming back, realising the visiting team were beginning to tire, and they found holes in the defence. This time Tomlinson made sure as he linked with Purdy who fed winger Jake Macdonald to score out wide. Speake again landed the conversion.

The Warriors were in no mood to let this game slip. Their handling was too slick for the tiring visitors to handle and Levi Bennison went over in the corner to seal the game.

Man of the match went to veteran Speake, but he was ably supported by Kieran Tomlinson and George Thrower.

Fryston travel to play old rivals Sharlston Rovers next with the game due to be played tonight (Thursday).

Kick-off is 7.30pm with Sharlston also riding high in the league.

Fryston Warriors are seeking match day sponsors, whether it be player, match ball or man of the match. Anyone interested in supporting this young side can contact Malcolm Agar on 07827316107.

Elsewhere in the Yorkshire Men’s League, Cutsyke Raiders ran out 26-12 winners at home to Queensbury to move up to fifth in the Premier Division.

In Division Four, Kippax & Swillington Miners edged a close derby, 25-24, against Brotherton Bulldogs.