Ricky Williams races in for treble in Ackworth Jaguars victory but Fryston lose first game

Stand off Williams could have had a fourth try had he not dropped the ball over the line, but the pick of his scores came as he backed up a 50m break from prop forward Steve Laurie.

It was a solid display from Ian Hardman and Adam Ellis’ men, with debutants Sam Wilson and rugby union convert Tom Quinn also crossing for tries, Quinn supporting after a long run from Alfie Jewitt out wide.

Loose forward Torin Longstaff finished off a fantastic team try, started by Daz Jordan getting out of dummy-half. Lee Lackie side stepped several defenders then Jake Blackmore fed the scorer who side stepped the full-back to go over.

Fryston Warriors lost their top of the table clash and unbeaten start in Yorkshire Men’s Division One when they went down 26-6 to a vastly experienced Westgate Common side.

The Wakefield team were right on the edge at times with one player being sin-binned, another red carded and a member of the backroom staff also being sent from the field of play.

They had three or four in every tackle, making sure the Fryston player was the last to get up and stifling the Warriors.

Referee Jake Brooks did a sterling job and penalised Westgate for every infringement, but as the game wore on it took its toll on the Fryston young guns.

Westgate opened the scoring after relentless pressure as a loose pass was picked by full-back Ryan Chalkley who weaved his way through to score. Arian Woods added the conversion.

Fryston took the game to Westgate when they could and after a string of penalties they created a chance when Andy Speake’s long flat ball saw Kieran Purdy break through to score. Speake added the conversion to level the scores.

Westgate raised their game with winger Luke Green scoring in the corner. Chalkley landed the touchline conversion.

Jamie Field was sin-binned, but Westgate scored again as second row Jamie Milburn crashed over out wide.

Forwards Rhys Bonser, Brandon Stead and Kieran Tomlinson worked hard to get Warriors back into the game, but when three Fryston players went to stop a Westgate attack on their own line the ball remarkably spun out into the hands of winger Jack Gledhill to score.

Adam Crowther was sent- off for punching yet Westgate stayed on top and Craig Miles crashed over with Conor Havell adding the conversion. Full-back Tom Malyan was faultless with the boot, landing all six conversions.

Longstaff topped the tackle count, well supported by Max Horobin, Jewitt and Lee Dean.

Forwards Russ Brooke, Blackmore, Laurie, Jewitt, Longstaff, Craig White, Dale Campbell and Adam Hepworth all impressed.

The Castleford & Featherstone District ARL holds its annual meeting next Monday at Glasshoughton WMC, with a 7pm start.