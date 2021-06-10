Great comeback for the Tigers

Castleford's Tyla Hepi is congratulated by head coach Daryl Powell after their side defeats Warrington.

Fresh from a 60-6 loss at the hands of rivals Leeds Rhinos, the Tigers ended their three-game losing streak to earn their first Wembley appearance since 2014.

Powell’s side led 19-0 at half time before going on to claim a 35-20 victory over the Wolves, who had beaten them 38-14 in the league two weeks previously.

The former Great Britain international will join Warrington as their head coach from 2022 but he brushed off suggestions that his commitment to Castleford is dwindling.

Castleford celebrate in front of their fans after defeating Warrington to make it to the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

“I think that first half was near perfect,” reacted Powell.

“We got rattled a little bit by Warrington at the start of the second half but from one to 17 it was a courageous effort.

“And we showed what we’re about and we still care.

“I think there’s been a few people doubting that and I’d like to say to every Castleford fan, I am concentrating on this job and all the players are.”

Castleford's Adam Milner and Nathan Massey celebrate the win.

He added: “I wouldn’t doubt the commitment of anyone in our camp. It’s ridiculous to do so and I’d say that to anyone.”

Eight players who didn’t feature against Leeds returned to action for the semi-final victory with full-back Niall Evalds giving a “world-class” display in the eyes of Powell.

He added: “Quality players make a big difference.

“We’ve had boys working hard but when you have so many quality players missing that can happen. There’s been a lot of people jumping up and down which is crazy.

Castleford's Jordan Turner takes the man of the match award against Warrington.