Frankie Halton is back in contention for Sunday's clash with Sheffield Eagles at Doncaster (4.30pm), adding to the 20 players Rovers had available before the 68-0 thrashing of Oldham last Monday.

Coach James Webster revealed several members of his 21 are carrying knocks, but insisted: “We will get enough players out and we will have a strong team.”

He added: “We started with a big, strong squad, but you always get a little period in the season when it knocks you around and that is us at the moment.”

Rovers coach James Webster. Picture by Dec Hayes/Featherstone Rovers.

Rovers have won their five Championship games so far, but Webster is expecting a tough game at Keepmoat Stadium. He warned: “I’ve been impressed with Sheffield this year.

“They’ve drawn with London and beaten York, so they’ve got credentials.

“I know most of their players, they have got some experience, some good players and a big, wide pitch to play on.