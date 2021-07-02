Andy Speake keeps cool to ensure Fryston Warriors win over rivals

Andy Speake.

Cruising with a 16-point advantage, they switched off in the final quarter, giving Sharlston a way back into the game.

Fryston chose to play against the strong wind in the first half and it paid off as they defended well and when they did have the ball they split the home side defence open several times. Tom Wright and Levi Bennison did most of the damage and debutant Cameron Worsley mesmerised the Sharlston defence.

Fryston opened the scoring as Kieran Purdy was on hand to take an Andy Speake long ball to score out wide.

No more scores followed until the second half when Speake repeatedly turned Rovers’ big forwards round and gradually this forced errors. Fryston took full advantage of one of them when Jake Humphries shot in from dummy-half. Speake converted and the lead was extended as Purdy plucked the ball out of the air to score.

Speake added the conversion and Fryston were cruising to victory, but for some strange reason they took their foot off the gas.

They started to drop off tackles and burly prop Brendon Gibbons crash over for a try converted by Josh Beecher.

A Fryston penalty goal meant Sharlston still had to score twice, however, and although Gibbons bulldozed his way through again and Beecher added the goal they fell short. Late on Speake ensured victory for the Warriors with the veteran coolly slotting over a drop-goal.

Fryston’s heroes of the day were Tom Wright, Levi Bennison and Cameron Worsley. They are at home this Saturday to Bramley Buffaloes, 2.30pm.

Cutsyke Raiders enjoyed a 28-10 win away to New Earswick All Blacks in the Premier Division.