Rovers star Wildie: A winning start will be massive for us

PLAYMAKER Matty Wildie says Featherstone Rovers want to start their Betfred Championshoip campaign with a “really good win” when they host Halifax in Sunday’s opener at LD Nutrition Stadium.

“We face a very tough run of games to open the season so getting off to a winning start is massive for us,” said the 27-year-old former Wakefield Trinity and Dewsbury Rams half-back or hooker.

“We have had a pretty good pre-season but more is required from us on Sunday - and the lads know that.

“We want to start the year with a really good win. I think it will be a huge catalyst for success if we can get the job done. Momentum will be key for us this season.”

Wildie has featured in all Featherstone’s four pre-season wins against Castleford, Halifax, York and Leeds.

He added: “The main priority for me is making the team for the Halifax game and then performing on the field.

“If I can repeat a lot of last season - and play in every game - I will be a happy man.”